WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 56.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $296.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.98 and a 200 day moving average of $288.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $365.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.