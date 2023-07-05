WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,000 Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RACE. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ferrari by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 497,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ferrari by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RACE opened at $325.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $176.82 and a 1-year high of $327.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.50.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 18.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $1.9876 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RACE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.08.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.