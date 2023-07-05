WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 37,250 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $17.16.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,798.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $58,886.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,798.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 47,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $732,762.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 817,540 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,922,523 shares of company stock valued at $27,113,243. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

