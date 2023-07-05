WBH Advisory Inc. Buys New Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.88 and its 200 day moving average is $69.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

