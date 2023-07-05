WBH Advisory Inc. Buys New Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 81,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $220,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.18.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $149.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.40 and a 1 year high of $149.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

