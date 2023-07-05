WBH Advisory Inc. Invests $386,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $479.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $456.80 and a 200 day moving average of $459.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

