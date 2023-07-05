WBH Advisory Inc. Invests $394,000 in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,109 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,646 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,028,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of MLM opened at $456.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $411.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.39. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $462.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.12.
Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.04%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.75.
Martin Marietta Materials Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Martin Marietta Materials
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.