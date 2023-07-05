WBH Advisory Inc. Invests $446,000 in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,519,000 after acquiring an additional 754,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,162,000 after acquiring an additional 224,263 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,926,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,423,000 after acquiring an additional 717,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,503,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,364,000 after acquiring an additional 111,591 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,024,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,219,000 after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

