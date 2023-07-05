WBH Advisory Inc. Invests $610,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.3 %

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.83.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $85.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

