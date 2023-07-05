WBH Advisory Inc. Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 388,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $135.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.48.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

