WBH Advisory Inc. Makes New $353,000 Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,434 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $935,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023,953 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,809,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,931 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,105,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $139.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $167.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.39. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,022 shares of company stock worth $30,385,391 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

