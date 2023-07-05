WBH Advisory Inc. Makes New $467,000 Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE MO opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

