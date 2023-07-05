WBH Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUTY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 61,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.89. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.14 and a 1-year high of $50.25.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

