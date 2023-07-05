WBH Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 127,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,872,000 after buying an additional 64,928 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 268,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,518,000 after buying an additional 59,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock opened at $94.89 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.