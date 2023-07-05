WBH Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Yum China by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 53,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $698,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Yum China by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 27,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on YUMC. OTR Global upgraded shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

In other Yum China news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,820,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,156,316 shares of company stock valued at $72,025,389. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China stock opened at $57.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.93.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

