WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases New Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.88. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $83.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.