WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases New Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 18.54%.
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
