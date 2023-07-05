WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,520 Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,948,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,780,000 after acquiring an additional 30,513 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,139,000 after acquiring an additional 427,059 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after acquiring an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,722,000 after acquiring an additional 413,179 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

