WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,035 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Clorox Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $160.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

