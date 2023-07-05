WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,171 Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. WBH Advisory Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 9.1% during the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,961,000 after buying an additional 35,524 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 316,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,667,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,727,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,966,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 104,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor stock opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.32. The firm has a market cap of $623.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.