WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,580 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 44,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $84.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $85.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

