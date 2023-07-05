WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 563 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $876.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78. The stock has a market cap of $361.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $751.91 and its 200 day moving average is $653.77.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

