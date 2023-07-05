WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,262 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,993.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,993.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,082 shares of company stock worth $7,614,967. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Aflac stock opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $53.04 and a one year high of $74.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

