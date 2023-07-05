WBH Advisory Inc. Takes $522,000 Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. WBH Advisory Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTO. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.24 and a 52 week high of $49.56.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

