Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 28th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.03) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.98). The consensus estimate for Foghorn Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.82) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foghorn Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Foghorn Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FHTX opened at $6.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $288.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $18.12.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 947.38% and a negative net margin of 545.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 1,368.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

