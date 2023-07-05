Wedbush Upgrades Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) to “Outperform”

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.92.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

PEGA stock opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.03. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $52.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.63.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $325.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.88 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 84.13% and a negative net margin of 28.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $74,098.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,268.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,552 shares of company stock valued at $320,573. 50.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading

