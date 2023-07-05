Well Done LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Well Done LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $237.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.38. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $238.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

