Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $51.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.90.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,830 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,877 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,746,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,588,000 after acquiring an additional 929,727 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $2,049,693,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

