Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $51.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.97.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.90.
Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,830 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,877 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,746,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,588,000 after acquiring an additional 929,727 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $2,049,693,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
