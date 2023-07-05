West Oak Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Stryker Stock Down 2.3 %

Stryker stock opened at $298.00 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.