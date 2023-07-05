West Oak Capital LLC Buys 300 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 317,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,211,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,420,000 after purchasing an additional 84,323 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after buying an additional 805,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,174,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,364,000 after acquiring an additional 117,496 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CHD opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $100.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $4,430,012.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $4,430,012.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $609,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock worth $29,632,614. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.