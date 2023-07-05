West Oak Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $203,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.55 and a 200-day moving average of $80.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $95.10.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.94%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

