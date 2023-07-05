West Oak Capital LLC Purchases 500 Shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW)

West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC owned approximately 0.59% of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF during the first quarter worth $1,686,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 277.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 34,731 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF alerts:

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Stock Performance

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF stock opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15. ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF has a 12 month low of $28.71 and a 12 month high of $37.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 million, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.97.

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Profile

The ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (ANEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks that benefit from transformational changes in peoples work, health care, consumption, and connection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.