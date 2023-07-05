West Oak Capital LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,291,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,764 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after buying an additional 1,023,068 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,233,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,018,000 after acquiring an additional 247,425 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 448,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,757,000 after acquiring an additional 131,328 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $5,211,229.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,615,730.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $291,353.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,255,281.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $5,211,229.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,615,730.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,918 shares of company stock worth $10,385,664 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MPWR opened at $542.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $553.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

