WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
WidePoint stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WidePoint
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.