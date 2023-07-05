WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

WidePoint stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WidePoint by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in WidePoint by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in WidePoint by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

