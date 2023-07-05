Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $5.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.69. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $6.69.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

In related news, CEO James W. Bernau acquired 6,588 shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,539.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,881.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVVI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

