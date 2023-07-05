William Blair Weighs in on Korn Ferry’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Korn Ferry in a report issued on Wednesday, June 28th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.23. The consensus estimate for Korn Ferry’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s FY2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KFY. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Korn Ferry Trading Down 0.4 %

Korn Ferry stock opened at $49.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $66.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Institutional Trading of Korn Ferry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,032,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,676,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,465,000 after acquiring an additional 397,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,551,000 after acquiring an additional 318,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 406.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after acquiring an additional 278,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,455,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,975,000 after acquiring an additional 253,268 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korn Ferry

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

