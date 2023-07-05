Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Willis Lease Finance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

NASDAQ WLFC opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average of $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Willis Lease Finance has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $65.19. The firm has a market cap of $273.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $89.54 million for the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 985,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,540,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 985,843 shares in the company, valued at $37,540,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $47,154.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 98,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,082 shares of company stock valued at $652,135. Corporate insiders own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 186.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

