Workiva (NYSE:WK) Shares Down 3.5%

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $97.81 and last traded at $98.07. Approximately 124,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 380,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.66.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.05). Workiva had a negative return on equity of 4,861.53% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $150.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $351,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at about $875,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,982,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,237,000 after buying an additional 46,289 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 4,537.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 8.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 870,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,130,000 after buying an additional 66,838 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

