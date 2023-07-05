Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.
GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.
Alphabet stock opened at $120.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.13. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
