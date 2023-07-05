Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xerox by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after buying an additional 94,090 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at about $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Xerox by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Xerox by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Xerox by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Stock Performance

NYSE:XRX opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xerox news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $156,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $439,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Xerox news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $156,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $439,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,406.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

