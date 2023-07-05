Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Xperi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $13.24 on Monday. Xperi has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xperi

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $126.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Xperi will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Xperi by 150.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Xperi in the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Xperi by 222.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 24.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

