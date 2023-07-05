Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CTIB stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. Yunhong CTI has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 340.08% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTIB Free Report ) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Yunhong CTI worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

