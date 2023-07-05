Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of CTIB stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. Yunhong CTI has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 340.08% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter.
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.
