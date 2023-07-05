Zacks Research Weighs in on Marathon Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report issued on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $5.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.33. The consensus estimate for Marathon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $18.86 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.8 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $117.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.12.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after purchasing an additional 85,809 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $846,968,000 after purchasing an additional 821,891 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,119,000 after purchasing an additional 123,745 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

