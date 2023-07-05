Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,192.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,192.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $315,746.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,199.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,694 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of Z opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.39. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of -87.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

