Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $341.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.93 and a beta of 1.50. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.21.

Insider Activity

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $182.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.61 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zumiez will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 40,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $742,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,684.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,545.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $742,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,684.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 89,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,850 over the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zumiez

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 6.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 214,199 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 13,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,622 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 27,403 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 9.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,723,880 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,788,000 after acquiring an additional 148,394 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Zumiez by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,215 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after acquiring an additional 74,810 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.