111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
111 Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of YI opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $209.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82. 111 has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.00.
111 (NASDAQ:YI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $538.29 million for the quarter.
111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.
