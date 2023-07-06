111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

111 Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of YI opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $209.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82. 111 has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Get 111 alerts:

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $538.29 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 111

About 111

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in 111 by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in 111 by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 111 by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in 111 by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in 111 during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000.

(Free Report)

111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.