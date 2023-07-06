1,228 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $325,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,453,000 after acquiring an additional 409,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $165.34 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.10.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

