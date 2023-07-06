1,690 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Shares of PG stock opened at $152.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $358.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.21 and a 200-day moving average of $147.38.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on PG. Barclays boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
