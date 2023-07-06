1,977 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after buying an additional 316,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,292,000 after buying an additional 875,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,712,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,579,000 after buying an additional 295,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in M&T Bank by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after buying an additional 1,246,265 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $231,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTB shares. Argus raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.52.

M&T Bank stock opened at $125.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.83. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

