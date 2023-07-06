3,978 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.06.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A opened at $119.50 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.39.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

