4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Receives $37.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDMT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.38. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,787,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,606,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,747 shares of company stock valued at $294,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

